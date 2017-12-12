This morning, Apple updated its website to announce that the shiny new iMac Pro will finally be available for all us regular folk to purchase on Thursday, December 14. If you can't wait until then to get an in-depth look at it, though, don't worry — we can't either. So we've rounded up a few reviews and first impressions to sate your all-consuming iMac Pro hunger. Marques Brownlee

Marques Brownlee was one of the first to make his first impressions public. After using the iMac Pro in secret for a week to do a lot of heavy lifting data-wise (like editing high quality video with programs like Final Cut Pro), he praises its speed and performance. He also notes that its design is almost identical to the 27" 5K iMac with the exception of the color and the extra ventilation slots, and the improvements have all been made internally. Jonathan Morrison

Jonathan Morrison was another one to quickly release a first look at his perfect iMac Pro setup (outdoors, even!). He also applauded the machine's speed and adeptness at handling demanding tasks, calling it "insanely fast." In addition, he lists a myriad of must-have accessories for the Pro so that you can work even more efficiently. Thomas Grove Carter

So I’ve had the new #iMacPro for a couple of days…



It’s by far the fastest Mac I’ve ever used. And in conjunction with #FCPX 10.4 you can do some pretty astonishing things with it!



I’ll list a few of my initial impressions….



1/7 pic.twitter.com/zbwkqMm40V — Thomas Grove Carter (@thomasgcarter) December 12, 2017