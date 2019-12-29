Before we say goodbye to 2019, let’s take a look back at some of the coolest gadget deals we found this year. And if you missed out on getting them the first time around, don’t worry; they’re all on sale again now. From laptop monitors to portable translators, you’re sure to find something to give you an edge in the new year.

1. 8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad

MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $23.99 (20% off)

Perfect for any avid gamer, this Bluetooth controller lets you play your favorite games in retro style.

2. Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack

MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $39.99 (73% off)

Capture the action in any environment with this incredibly durable HD action cam that comes with its own accessory pack.

3. PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

MSRP: $799 | Sale Price: $279 (64% off)

This projector allows you to create a full-fledged movie theater in every room, and you’ll be able to project your favorite shows or movies onto any surface.

4. Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

MSRP: $249 | Sale Price: $249

Increase your productivity with this portable monitor attachment that allows you to take a second screen with you on the go.

5. HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

MSRP: $250 | Sale Price: $72 (71% off)

These earbuds will let you listen to your favorite music without distractions, even in busy areas like gyms and airports. Plus, you’ll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening with the included charging case/power bank.

6. Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 (50% off)

Enjoy the warm sound of vinyl with this 3-speed turntable that comes with a wide range of modern connectivity options, like Bluetooth.

7. Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices

MSRP: $186 | Sale Price: $149 (19% off)

Turn your iOS device into a full-fledged quality mic with this condenser microphone that’s perfect for podcasting and music recording.

8. Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $84 (15% off)

This tiny sensor allows you to match virtually any color in the world with a preexisting color in a massive library that you can use for paining, digital design, and more.

9. ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $59 (40% off)

Record, translate, and transcribe different languages on the go with this portable pocket assistant.

