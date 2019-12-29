Before we say goodbye to 2019, let’s take a look back at some of the coolest gadget deals we found this year. And if you missed out on getting them the first time around, don’t worry; they’re all on sale again now. From laptop monitors to portable translators, you’re sure to find something to give you an edge in the new year.
MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $23.99 (20% off)
Perfect for any avid gamer, this Bluetooth controller lets you play your favorite games in retro style.
2. Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack
MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $39.99 (73% off)
Capture the action in any environment with this incredibly durable HD action cam that comes with its own accessory pack.
MSRP: $799 | Sale Price: $279 (64% off)
This projector allows you to create a full-fledged movie theater in every room, and you’ll be able to project your favorite shows or movies onto any surface.
MSRP: $249 | Sale Price: $249
Increase your productivity with this portable monitor attachment that allows you to take a second screen with you on the go.
MSRP: $250 | Sale Price: $72 (71% off)
These earbuds will let you listen to your favorite music without distractions, even in busy areas like gyms and airports. Plus, you’ll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening with the included charging case/power bank.
MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 (50% off)
Enjoy the warm sound of vinyl with this 3-speed turntable that comes with a wide range of modern connectivity options, like Bluetooth.
7. Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices
MSRP: $186 | Sale Price: $149 (19% off)
Turn your iOS device into a full-fledged quality mic with this condenser microphone that’s perfect for podcasting and music recording.
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $84 (15% off)
This tiny sensor allows you to match virtually any color in the world with a preexisting color in a massive library that you can use for paining, digital design, and more.
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $59 (40% off)
Record, translate, and transcribe different languages on the go with this portable pocket assistant.
Prices are subject to change.
Turns out 64GB in an iPhone probably is enough after all
Three weeks ago we asked a question. "Is 64GB in an iPhone enough?" The answer was a resounding "Yes" which probably surprised everyone involved.
Two AirPods suppliers reportedly looking to expand production in Vietnam
Goertek and Luxshare, two companies that manufacture AirPods for Apple, are reportedly seeking an influx of cash to expand Vietnamese production capabilities.
Photographer uses iPhone 11 Pro to capture Russian city's month of darkness
Night Mode is suited to taking photos at night, obviously. So why not test it in a city that has 40 solid days of it?
Protect your iPad Air screen with one of these low-cost screen protectors
Keep your iPad Air’s screen protected and safe with some help from the best screen protectors out there!