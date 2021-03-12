What you need to know
Apple TV+ movie Cherry starring Tom Holland is now available to stream on the service.
The new movie, which also stars Ciara Bravo and was directed and produced by the Russo brothers, follows the story of a young army medic who returns from service, and his following struggles with PTSD and drug addiction. From Apple:
"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.
The movie was released in theaters in February and is now available to stream. The deal for Cherry was announced back in 2020, Apple reportedly paying "in the high $40 millions" for the rights to the show.
