This may be the summer of the Tesla Model 3, but GM will always be able to say that it got here first. The Chevy Bolt EV is an all-electric car boasting an EPA-estimated 238-mile range, a zero-to-sixty time of 6.8 seconds, and enough storage and cabin space to qualify as a crossover (in Chevy's terms, at least).

It's neither the sexiest nor the most luxuriously appointed electric car on the road, but its combination of range and power make those shortcomings easy to forgive. And its $37,500 starting price –before incentives– makes it all the more alluring if you're in the market for a car that doesn't run on splodey-juice. Find out if "the electric car for everyone" is the best electric car for you – in MrMobile's Chevy Bolt EV review!