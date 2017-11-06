Chipotle Mexican Grill announced today that they've released an all-new mobile app that allows customers to more effortlessly get their Chipotle fix. The app has been given a more minimalist and accessible design, and is chock full of new features that make the ordering process faster and more efficient.

Curt Garner, Chipotle's Chief Digital and Information Officer, described what inspired the app's functionality in a statement:

Our guests are increasingly mobile and on the go, and they want and deserve the same intuitive, accurate and convenient ordering experience they get in our restaurants. That is exactly what our app delivers. The new app is just one of the steps we're taking to improve the guest experience through technology and innovation.

With the new app, Chipotle customers can do the following:

Reorder favorite orders quickly: The app saves your order history, so if you want those really bomb sofritas tacos you had last week, you don't have to go through the whole process of rebuilding your order from memory. You can also save certain orders to your Favorites, so if you're the type of person who has a "usual," you can select it with a single tap.

Receive, store, and redeem Chipotle offers: If you've got any coupons you'd like to use, you can add them to the "View/Redeem Offers" section of the app and apply them to whatever order you'd like.

Utilize Apple Pay and Android Pay: The new app supports both Apple Pay and Android Pay, so you no longer need to go through the rigamarole of inputting your card info. Instead, you can just pay with whatever cards or bank accounts are stored in your virtual wallet.

Locate nearby Chipotle stores: Maybe you've recently moved to a new city and you've yet to memorize where all your local Chipotles are. Maybe you've lived in the same place all your life, but you've never tried this "Chipolte" your children keep talking about. No matter your reason, you can now easily find the location nearest to you.

Chipotle's release also mentions that most restaurants are now equipped with a dedicated prep line specifically for online orders, so using the app should still get you your food in good time.

The new Chipotle app is free, and is available starting today. Get it here and get your hands on your weekly chips and guac fix ASAP:

