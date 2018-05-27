HORI Real Arcade Pro V

See at Amazon

Like so many other Hori products, the Pro V prides itself on being officially licensed by Nintendo. It's far and away the most expensive fight stick you can purchase for the console at $149.99, but it's also the best reviewed. The buttons respond well and the Hayabusa stick (familiar to anyone who has used a Hori fighting stick before) has a great feel to it. The cable is 10 feet long, so you shouldn't have any issues with distance from the console. This is probably the closest you can get to mimicing a proper arcade cabinet in your home.

The Hori stick is compatible with PCs via the USB cable it comes with and does not require any extra software or other downloads to function. It will not work with other consoles besides the Nintendo Switch.

Note that with this, as with all other fight sticks, you'll need a USB adapter to connect to the Switch if you want to play it undocked. While docked, these devices will plug into the USB port on the dock just like a regular controller.