Anyone who loves fighting games knows the importance of a good fight stick. A good fight stick must be responsive, sturdy, easy to use and connect and ideally with a nice, long cable.
Unfortunately, the Nintendo Switch is still new enough that it doesn't have a ton of options in the way of good, compatible fight sticks, and its tiny Joy-Cons just won't do if you want to get seriously competitive. Fortunately, the handful of fight sticks out there are all mostly solid choices for the amount you pay for them, and are even compatible with other platforms as well so you don't have to buy a bunch of peripherals for every device you own.
-HORI Real Arcade Pro V Hayabusa -8Bitdo N30 Fight Stick -Mayflash F500 -Mayflash F300
HORI Real Arcade Pro V
Like so many other Hori products, the Pro V prides itself on being officially licensed by Nintendo. It's far and away the most expensive fight stick you can purchase for the console at $149.99, but it's also the best reviewed. The buttons respond well and the Hayabusa stick (familiar to anyone who has used a Hori fighting stick before) has a great feel to it. The cable is 10 feet long, so you shouldn't have any issues with distance from the console. This is probably the closest you can get to mimicing a proper arcade cabinet in your home.
The Hori stick is compatible with PCs via the USB cable it comes with and does not require any extra software or other downloads to function. It will not work with other consoles besides the Nintendo Switch.
Note that with this, as with all other fight sticks, you'll need a USB adapter to connect to the Switch if you want to play it undocked. While docked, these devices will plug into the USB port on the dock just like a regular controller.
8Bitdo N30 Fight Stick
Far cheaper than the Hori is the N30 stick, which has an old-school design and only costs $59.99. Though not nearly as well-reviewed as the Hori, for a third of the price, the N30 is a solid choice with a few more options. It has a wider compatibility range than the Hori. Not only does it work on the Switch and PC, but it is also usable on Mac and Android and can be connected via Bluetooth for capable devices. Also unlike the Hori, it's easier to mod and customize (likely due to it not being licensed).
That said, there's a loss of quality in the fight stick itself that you'll have to reckon with for a cheaper model. The stick is a bit looser than the Hori and the buttons have more of a stick to them. None of that is to say this fight stick is bad--it's functional and responsive and very, very sturdy. It's just a step or two down in quality from the Hori, which makes sense for the price. This is a great choice if you're on more of a budget but want a quality model with wide compatibility.
Mayflash F500
The Mayflash has multiple models, and on the more expensive end is the $89.99 Mayflash F500. It far outstrips even the Hori in compatibility, working with PS4, PS3, Xbox One, 360, PC, Android, and of course the Nintendo Switch. It also supports headsets on non-Switch devices, though know that since that's a part of the price upgrade, if you're not after wide compatibility, you may not care about that feature.
The F500 is larger than the F300 and has a lot more weight to it. The buttons and stick are responsive and easy to mod if you like. One of the only major complaints about the F500 is that the headphone and console input jacks are at the front, so if you're playing with this in your lap you'll end up with cables jammed into your stomach. Pick this if you don't mind paying a bit more to use one stick across multiple devices, including the Switch.
Mayflash F300
For those who like the Mayflash but don't necessarily need headset support and want to pay a bit less, the F300 is a good option. It's $59.99 and just as sturdy as its more expensive cousin and has the same compatibility. Really, the main differences are that the device on the whole is smaller and it doesn't have headset support on non-Switch devices. If you're only planning to use the fighting stick for Switch, this is a fine, less expensive choice.
What's your favorite fight stick?
Do you love a particular fight stick for the Nintendo Switch? Let me know in the comments!