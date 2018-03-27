ClassKit — like SiriKit, HomeKit, and HealthKit — is a framework that developers can use to add new education-based features to their apps. Adopting ClassKit lets developers create apps that work with Schoolwork, giving teachers the tools they need to assign activities and students the tools they need to report their progress.

Here's everything you need to know about ClassKit.

Back up a second — what exactly is ClassKit?

To understand ClassKit, you need to know about Schoolwork, Apple's new app for education. Schoolwork gives teachers a tool to distribute and collect assignments, track student progress, and collaborate with students. The app gives students a place to turn in assignments, track their own progress, and collaborate with their teachers. ClassKit is a framework that lets developers create apps that work with Schoolwork.

Neat, so what can developers do with ClassKit?

Developers will be able to guide students and teachers through their educational apps by defining and displaying assignable content.

Here's how that would play out:

a teacher assigns an activity from a developer's app

the student sees the assignment in their own Schoolwork app

the student taps on the assignment and is taken directly to the activity within the developer's app

Apps will also be able to track and report student progress. As a student completes an activity, the app may report time spent on the activity, percentage of completion of the activity, scores, etc.

That's pretty cool! What does that mean for privacy, though?

Apple has baked in privacy protections for Schoolwork and ClassKit. Here's what the company says regarding student privacy: