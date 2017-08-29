As you use your Mac throughout its life time, it starts to collect a bunch of junk. Files and data that are just loose ends of information get lost in your system and over time it can really slow down your Mac. Nothing is more frustrating than waiting for your Mac to boot up, load a web page, or move files around because your computer is full of junk it doesn't need.
Clean your Mac with ease! Learn more
Getting a good software program that can clean up your Mac is a little tricky. Some programs are so overbearing and take up so much space on your Mac that the program itself acts much like a virus. With constant pop-ups appearing at random intervals and your Mac slowing down to a snail's pace, you need to make sure the software you install actually helps you out. With so many to choose from and so many bad ones, how do you know which program to get? iMore Digital Offers can show you the way!
CleanMyMac3 is the ultimate software program to clean up any Mac. CleanMyMac will clean, optimize, and maintain your Mac to keep it running smoothly.
Just check out all the great features you get when you purchase CleanMyMac 3!
- Scans your system, iTunes, Mail, Photos, Trash, and even old folders to safely clean up junk.
- Removes only the junk that is 100% safe to delete with a single click.
- Trims gigabytes off your photo library without deleting a single picture.
- Cleans up Mail attachments, signatures, and clips with ease.
- Identifies and deletes gigabytes of old junk files in iTunes without deleting music.
- Discovers all of your Trash bins and empties them all.
Right now you can get CleanMyMac 3 for only $27.99 — that's 29% off the regular price of $39.99! Don't miss out on the chance to clean your Mac at this amazing price!
Free up gigabytes of space! Learn more