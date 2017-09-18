Apple has acquired the rights to the Tribeca Film Festival's opening-night film "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives," meaning it will soon be headed exclusively to Apple Music.

The documentary, directed by Chris Perkel, is based on legendary record producer Davis' bestselling 2013 autobiography of a similar name. It chronicles Davis' rise to fame as one of the most distinguished and influential figures in music as he works with some of the biggest names in the industry. (Whitney Huston, anyone?)

Davis was a driving force when it came to revolutionizing the overarching music scene. He has essentially shaped the Top 40 charts for the past 50 years, and even had an instrumental hand in facilitating the rise of hip-hop in the 90s. Therefore it makes sense that Apple Music would want to nab the doc - it perfectly complements the company's own dedication to innovation in the realm of music and beyond.

Davis had this to say regarding his newfound partnership with Apple:

Apple is a global innovator that has revolutionized the distribution of music. It is a touching honor to share the music and unique stories that have shaped my career with millions of Apple Music subscribers around the world. I am overjoyed to work with them to continue this incredible journey.

Though the company has yet to explicitly comment on the film's acquisition, it has released a trailer saying that the documentary will be officially available on Apple Music on October 3.

Thoughts? Questions?

How do you feel about Apple Music offering more exclusive music-related content? If you aren't an Apple Music user, would Apple releasing more stuff like this sway you? Let us know in the comments!