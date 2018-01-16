A world clock, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and a timer: Apple's Clock app for iPhone and iPad lets you keep track of what time it is or how long it's been, no matter where you are or what you're doing. It wakes you up and makes sure you don't leave anything in the oven long enough to burn. It lets you keep track of your laps or endurance. It makes sure you rest just the right amount of time between sets.
How to use World Clock on iPhone and iPad
About to call the grandparents in the Old Country but aren't sure if it's the middle of the morning or the middle of the night? Long distance romance just going into or just getting out of class? About to travel and want to keep track of the time where you're going even if you haven't gotten there yet? Office around the world and meetings you need to make? Don't worry — the World Clock for iPhone and iPad has you covered!
- How to add a new city to the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad
- How to remove a city from the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad
- How to re-order the cities in the World Clock on your iPhone or iPad
How to use the alarm clock on iPhone and iPad
That isn't just a Clock app on your iPhone or iPad home screen. It's an alarm clock. Set it, and it'll wake you up in the morning so you don't miss work, get you up from a nap so you don't miss class, or get you in front of the TV just in time to make sure you don't miss the big game or show. And yes, it'll also let you hit snooze...
- How to add an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to turn on an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to set a repeating alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to change an alarm time on your iPhone or iPad
- How to label an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to change the alarm sound on your iPhone or iPad
- How to set a custom alarm sound on your iPhone or iPad
- How to turn off an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to stop or snooze an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
- How to delete an alarm on your iPhone or iPad
How to use Bedtime for iPhone and iPad
Having trouble getting on a proper sleep schedule? iOS 10's new Bedtime feature can help you discover when you should hit the hay. Bedtime is designed to both help you get to sleep and when to wake up. Bedtime lets you set your desired wake up time earlier in the day, then sets a reminder to alert you at what point you should go to sleep.
How to use Stopwatch for iPhone and iPad
How long does it take you to run a 100 yards (or meters)? How long can you hold your breath? Which one of your friends can eat an apple pie in the shortest amount of time? These are all important questions that your iPhone or iPad can help you answer. All you need is the Clock app and its built-in stopwatch!
- How to start the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad
- How to stop the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad
- How to set lap time on your iPhone or iPad
- How to clear the stopwatch on your iPhone or iPad
How to use the timer on iPhone and iPad
The Clock app for iPhone and iPad doesn't just tell time, it keeps track of it. With the Timer, you can count down a few minutes or a few hours. Simply set it and wait for it to go off.
- How to start a timer on your iPhone or iPad
- How to pause a timer on your iPhone or iPad
- How to clear the timer on you iPhone or iPad
- How to change the sound of a timer on your iPhone or iPad
- How to launch the Timer from anywhere using Control Center
How to check the time and set alarms and timers with Siri
Thanks to Apple's virtual assistant, Siri, you can quickly and easily set alarms, start timers, use the stopwatch, and check the world clock all by talking to your iPhone or iPad.
- How to view the time in any city with Siri
- How to set an alarm with Siri
- How to edit a current alarm with Siri
- How to delete an alarm with Siri
- How to delete all alarms with Siri
- How to set a timer with Siri
