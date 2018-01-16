A world clock, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, and a timer: Apple's Clock app for iPhone and iPad lets you keep track of what time it is or how long it's been, no matter where you are or what you're doing. It wakes you up and makes sure you don't leave anything in the oven long enough to burn. It lets you keep track of your laps or endurance. It makes sure you rest just the right amount of time between sets. How to use World Clock on iPhone and iPad

Having trouble getting on a proper sleep schedule? iOS 10's new Bedtime feature can help you discover when you should hit the hay. Bedtime is designed to both help you get to sleep and when to wake up. Bedtime lets you set your desired wake up time earlier in the day, then sets a reminder to alert you at what point you should go to sleep. How to use Bedtime for iPhone and iPad How to use Stopwatch for iPhone and iPad