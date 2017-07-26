Cochlear announces Nucleus 7 Made for iPhone hearing implant

Hearing solutions company Cochlear has announced the Nucleus 7, a Made for iPhone (MFi) cochlear implant sound processor. The processor allows those with a Cochlear Nucleus implant to stream sound from phone calls, music, and more directly from their iOS device, be it an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch.

From Cochlear:

"The approval of the Nucleus 7 Sound Processor is a turning point for people with hearing loss, opening the door for them to make phone calls, listen to music in high-quality stereo sound, watch videos and have FaceTime® calls streamed directly to their cochlear implant," explains Smith. "This new sound processor builds on our long-standing commitment to help more people with hearing loss connect with others and live a full life."

The Nucleus 7 connects to Cochlear's Nucleus Smart application to offer a range of other features. This includes the ability to locate a lost sound processor. The app also lets you track coil-offs time if a processor becomes detached, and time in speech, which optimizes the Nucleus 7 for different noise environments.

For those looking to receive a cochlear implant and want to use the Nucleus 7, it is expected to become available in September 2017. Patients with Nucleus CI24RE, CI500 and Profile Series implants will be able to upgrade to the Nucleus 7 in October.