My Best Buy members can already access the company's Black Friday in July sale, and one of the standout deals from it is the set of discounts on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro models. The sale slashes the price on each configuration by $125, which drops the 64GB one down to $524.99. The program is free to sign up for should you not already be a member. If you're a college student, Best Buy is offering an additional $50 off the price, which means you can own a brand new iPad Pro for only $474.99.

You'll need to sign up for the student program and wait for the coupon to be emailed to you. Best Buy currently has a bunch of color options available in each storage capacity, so be sure to check them all out and grab the one you want now before the discounts disappear.

See at Best Buy