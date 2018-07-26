My Best Buy members can already access the company's Black Friday in July sale, and one of the standout deals from it is the set of discounts on Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro models. The sale slashes the price on each configuration by $125, which drops the 64GB one down to $524.99. The program is free to sign up for should you not already be a member. If you're a college student, Best Buy is offering an additional $50 off the price, which means you can own a brand new iPad Pro for only $474.99.
You'll need to sign up for the student program and wait for the coupon to be emailed to you. Best Buy currently has a bunch of color options available in each storage capacity, so be sure to check them all out and grab the one you want now before the discounts disappear.