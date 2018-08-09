Amazon is currently discounting the Echo Dot + Sengled 2-bulb starter kit to just $59.99, a savings of $30. If you were to buy the two pieces on their own, the 2-bulbs with hub would cost you $39.99 and the Echo Dot is currently at $49.99. Amazon's Echo Dot can be used for a variety of tasks, including controlling smart bulbs like the two that come with this kit.

These are white bulbs, but they are dimmable and offer various shades of white for you to change between. You can also grab the Echo Dot with a two-bulb Philips Hue color starter kit for $129.99, which is a savings of $70.

