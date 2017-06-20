the ios 11 beta is amazing on my ipad pro! good for you. i like real computers.the "files" app is letting me get a lot of work done! steve betrayer! mac hater! apple doomer!you realize that ipads are apple computers, right? this better not be a trick to take away my mac.no one wants to take your mac. the keyboard is filthy. guess what else i havent changed since the nineties

Read more comics from The Pixel Project.