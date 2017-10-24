bobbob1016 There is no legit reason that the phone doesn't have a button on the back, at or below the Apple logo for TouchID. I don't want the phone to have to recognize my face to unlock. They even said it won't work for identical twins/more. I would prefer the secure enough fingerprint. 0 3 min ago Reply
Reader comments
Comic: iPhone X– Keep It or Sell It?
There is no legit reason that the phone doesn't have a button on the back, at or below the Apple logo for TouchID. I don't want the phone to have to recognize my face to unlock. They even said it won't work for identical twins/more. I would prefer the secure enough fingerprint.