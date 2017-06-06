How do you fix your iPhone when it's not working the way it should? Here are the most common problems you'll encounter and how to troubleshoot them all!

"It just works" is an ideal. The reality is "it just works until it doesn't — usually when you need it the most". Like any complex and sophisticated machine, iPhone can cause you any number of problems. In most cases, though, troubleshooting and fixing them is a straightforward affair. So, before you call Apple Support or visit your local Genius Bar, here are a few things you can try to get your devices and services "just working" again.

How do you restart, reboot, and recover your iPhone?

It's a cliché for a reason, but sometimes simply restarting your iPhone can clear up problems that range from battery drain to bad Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to misbehaving apps. You can simply power down and power up or, if you have to, you can hard reboot.

Sometimes a reboot just isn't enough. If something has gone seriously wrong and you're either told to — or need to — put your iPhone into recovery or device firmware update (DFU) mode in order to complete re-install iOS, you have that option as well.

And if you don't want to reset everything but just one or a few things, you can do that too! it's a simple task to reset the phone's settings, remove network connections, erase content, zap the keyboard dictionary, rearrange the Home screen, or dump Location and Privacy data.

What if you iPhone won't charge, gets terrible battery life, won't shutdown, or won't start up?

Having problems with power is the worst. It means you can't rely on your iPhone working for you when you need it. Whether your iPhone isn't charging, is draining too fast even when charged, or simply won't turn off or refuses to turn back on, the good news is that sometimes it's easy to fix on your own.

How do I fix problems with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other connections?

Connections that won't connect... grr. Bluetooth needs to broadcast and establish a connection, Wi-Fi needs to lock on and transmit data, AirDrop relies on both. It may seem like a miracle any of it ever works, but it should all work, all the time. That's the job. So, if your connection isn't connecting, here's what you can try.

What if nothing is working?

In some cases, despite all of our best efforts, you'll encounter problems you can't fix on your own. In those cases, you should escalate straight to Apple: You can call the company at 1-800-MY-APPLE, tweet them @apple_support, visit them online at apple.com/support, or go straight to your local Apple Retail Store.

What problems do you need help solving?

If you're having an issue with your iPhone and it's not addressed in this guide, or if you've found a solution that works better, drop it in the comments below!