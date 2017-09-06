Let me just start by saying this: RhinoShield is freaking awesome!

It has an amazing selection of cases, and if you're the type of person who likes to have some personality or customization with your case selection, then look no further than RhinoShield's Custom PlayProof case collection!

The brand caters to everything ranging from cool abstract animal designs to quirky art and everything in between. Whatever style you're looking for, RhinoShield no doubt has something for everyone.

Pros

So many fun and cool designs to choose from

Reasonably priced at $29.99

Provides excellent protection

Very satisfying button clicks

The PlayProof is an amazingly well-built case that feels super sturdy yet also very light at the same time.

Cons

Maybe too many options: you'll go broke wanting to collect them all!

You won't be able to put your phone down it feels so good now

Just like the SolidSuit case that I reviewed, the PlayProof is an amazingly well-built case that feels incredibly sturdy, yet also very light at the same time. It's such a pleasure to hold in the hand and use day to day. With some cases, I just want to rip them off only hours after putting them on, but that's not the case (ha!) with the PlayProof.

The only downside with the PlayProof compared to the SolidSuit is the cutout for the mute switch is slightly smaller, so you are definitely going to need your nails to use it. Again, the buttons click with a very satisfying tactile feel.

Luckily this time I didn't have to test its sturdiness with a drop, but I'm confident it'll perform just like the SolidSuit.

The PlayProof is another stellar case from RhinoShield (I mean, I'm really impressed with these guys!) and with the custom options, you have a wide array of really cool cases to choose from to add to your collection.

Case Rating 9.5/10

