From its humble beginnings in 2014 with a mere 12 figures, the amiibo empire has expanded to well over one hundred unique figures across multiple platforms. That means that there is a lot to know when it comes to the world of amiibo. Whether you are just embarking on your first foray with amiibo, or you've been in the game since day one, we are here to help. If there is something that you need to know about amiibo we are going to put it right here in one handy-dandy location.
Getting started with amiibo
If you're just getting started with amiibo, then this is a great place to start. Here's everything you need to know when it comes to getting going in the world of amiibo.
- How amiibo works on Nintendo Switch
- How to use your amiibo with Nintendo Switch
- How to set up amiibo on Nintedo Switch
- How to choose your first amiibo for Nintendo Switch
- How to share your amiibo with your friends
- These are the rarest and most expensive amiibo for the Nintendo Switch
Managing your growing amiibo collection
Once you have a decent selection of amiibo taking up space in your life, you may want to start getting organized. Here are some great resources to help keep your amiibo life nice and tidy.
Game-specific amiibo
If you are looking for answers about how a specific game utilizes amiibo figures, then this is the place to be!
- Every amiibo you will want for Hyrule Warriors on Nintendo Switch
- Every amiibo you will want for Super Smash Bros. on Nintendo Switch
- Best amiibo for Bayonetta 2 on Nintendo Switch
- Best amiibo for Kirby Star Allies on Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2 ProTip: Get the Callie and Marie amiibo
- New amiibo characters coming to Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- The most useful amiibo for Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
- Everything you need to know about amiibo in Super Mario Odyssey
- The most useful amiibo for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- How to get Link's outfit from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in Skyrim for Nintendo Switch
amiibo is an ever-changing, ever-growing ecosystem of awesome looking little figures. As things change and grow we will make sure to expand this guide in order to keep you up to date with everything amiibo.
Anything else?
If you have any other amiibo-centric questions you need answers to, please let us know in the comments below!