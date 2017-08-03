Still attached to a retro iOS device? Join the discussion in the iMore forums and let us know what your oldest gadgets are!

Everyone has that one piece of tech that they can't really let go of, regardless of how truly ancient it is.

With all the stellar gadgets and gizmos that Apple has put out in the last few years, we have to wonder: is there an older techy toy in your arsenal that you can't seem to part with?

Ry 06-14-2017 01:08 PM “ What's the oldest iOS product you still use daily? Reply

TheMadTurtle 06-23-2017 03:03 PM “ I use an iPad3. We still have an OG iPad, though, that my youngest son (3) uses occasionally for games. That OG iPad has been thrown, dropped, drooled on and so much more and is nearly indestructible, I'm convinced. My 3-year old is the 3rd boy to play on it. I got it and used it regularly when it first came out, but when our first son came along, it quickly became a 'kids' device'. Reply

TripleOne 08-01-2017 10:52 PM “ Hmm... my 2013 rMBP. Reply

Hop on into the iMore forums and join the discussion today and let us know what ancient tech holds a special place in your heart!

Join the discussion on the iMore forum!