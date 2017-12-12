My current workstation is a Late 2015 iMac with 5K Retina display. It has a 3.3 GHz Core i5 processor, 32 GB of RAM and an AMD Radeon R9 M935 GPU. When new, this was the mid-range processor and the best GPU option available. It is by far the fastest Mac I've ever owned. At two years old, it feels just as powerful and responsive as it did the day I unboxed it. If I tune out my overwhelming nostalgia, I think I can say that it's my favorite Mac of the many that have occupied space on my desk over the years. Even under load, it's quiet, and the all-in-one form factor means I can have a whole bunch of equipment plugged into it without creating much in the way of a mess. Everything flows from the ports on the back, keeping things nice and tidy on my desk. I'm sold on the form factor. I make stuff for a living. While even one of my old PowerBooks is enough computer to blog with, the podcasts and videos I produce follow Parkinson's Law: "Work expands to fill the time available." The same is true for computing. No matter how fast my Mac may be, the applications I use will steal every scrap of power available. Take something like Forecast, the encoder I use to crush my podcasts down to MP3s: It's a multi-threaded application, which spreads out the encoding workload to as many of my machine's cores as possible. It's much faster, as it harnesses more of the power out of my iMac's processor, but that speed comes at a cost. Here's what Activity Monitor (and its CPU Usage window) look like when putting Forecast through its paces:

Forecast is doing what its supposed to do; running each core on my iMac's i5 as hard as it can to make encoding take as little time as possible. I still have a short wait on longer podcast episodes, but it's much faster than a single-core tool. Other apps like Final Cut Pro X peg every core on a regular basis. Every time the app needs to render something, CPU usage goes through the roof. Need to de-noise some audio in iZotope? Better go grab a cool drink. There's not much I can do about this. I could have opted for one of the Core i7 iMac models, but to see a real breakthrough in performance at this level, most users would need to look at a Mac Pro. ... Ahhh, right. The "current" Mac Pro is a relic from 2013, and Apple's mentioned-but-not-yet-reveled next-gen Mac Pro isn't here yet. But there is another.