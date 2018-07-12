The Logitech Harmony Ultimate All in One Remote is on sale today only for $139.99 at Amazon. This $45 discount off the product's average price is a deal exclusively available to Prime members, though you can start a free 30-day trial if you're not yet a member to take advantage of this offer.

Amazon doesn't usually offer Gold Box deals of the day which are Prime exclusive, however, the impending Prime Day event has unleashed a torrent of early deals like this one.

For a limited time, you could also grab the upgraded Harmony Ultimate 950 remote for $179.99 at Amazon.

Logitech's Harmony Ultimate remote can control your entire home entertainment system (up to 15 devices at once), even devices hidden behind cabinet doors and walls. Its customization features allow you to create one-touch sequences which can turn on multiple devices or your entire setup at once, adjust and remap buttons, set device delays and timing among much more.

Its color touch-screen displays shortcuts to your most frequently used commands and services with space for up to 50 favorite channel icons. The remote comes with a recharging station as well and can be voice controlled using an Alexa device like the Amazon Echo Dot. Best of all, it works with over 270,000 devices currently and can connect to Wi-Fi to enable compatibility for others in the future.

