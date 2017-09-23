Smartwatches are a dime a dozen lately, but none of them are that cheap. They can be pretty hit or miss, and if you've spent a pretty penny, the buyer's remorse can be real. And what if you don't need the fancy screen and band and name brand to boot? Why spend so much for stuff you don't use?

Another thing a lot of smartwatches are missing is Amazon Alexa integration. If you've adopted the Amazon Echo into your smart home life, then wouldn't it be great if your smartwatch was on the same page? Sure, you could worry about a hub and all of that jazz, but if you already use Alexa, then why change a good thing?

The Martian mVoice smartwatch lets you keep up with all of your notifications and control your smart home devices with its Amazon Alexa integration for only $130. It regularly retails for $295, but at iMore Digital Offers, you save 55%. You can get push notifications from all of your favorite social, news, fitness, and sports apps, and you can place and accept calls right from your wrist. You can also use voice commands to send messages, read messages, take notes, and more.

The Martian mVoice is the perfect partner for your phone, letting you call it if you think you've lost it, and you can use your smartwatch as a shutter button for photos so that you can be in on every memory you make! If you forget your phone somewhere, the mVoice will even let you know with a notification that you've gone too far.

If you've been looking for a simple smartwatch that can control all of your Alexa-enabled devices, then check out the Martian mVoice and check it out at iMore Digital Offers for $130 — 55% off!