iOS 11 has redesigned Control Center with more customizations than ever before!

If you've recently updated to iOS 11, you might have discovered that Control Center looks completely different from what it did before. It's still just as useful as ever, but now theres more customization options and you don't have to swipe left to access more controls. Here's how to use Control Center in iOS 11.

How to access Control Center

You can access Control Center from any screen on your iPhone and iPad, including while your in an app or playing a game. All you have to do is swipe up!

Touch the very bottom edge of the screen. Swipe your finger up toward the top of the screen.

That's it! Just make sure you start at the bottom edge of the screen.

How to customize Control Center

In the redesigned Control Center, you have the ability to choose what tools you want and don't want. You won't be able to make changes to Airplane mode, cellular, wi-fi, Bluetooth, audio playback, Lock screen rotation, Do Not Disturb, screen mirroring, screen brightness, and volume controls. This controls remain in Control Center.

You can, however, add or remove Flashlight, Timer, Camera, Home, Screen Recording, Calculator, Do Not Disturb While Driving, Notes, Wallet, Accessibility Shortcuts, Alarm, Apple TV Remote, Guided Access, Low Power Mode, Magnifier, Stopwatch, Text Size, and Voice Memos.

How to disable Control Center on the Lock screen

Unfortunately, you can't completely disable Control Center on the Lock screen. You can, however, remove all controls except Airplane mode, cellular, wi-fi, Bluetooth, audio playback, Lock screen rotation, Do Not Disturb, screen mirroring, screen brightness, and volume controls.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Control Center. Tap Customize Controls. Tap the remove button (-) next to all of the controls you've added to Control Center.

This will remove all but the 10 controls that can't be removed from Control Center.

How to disable access to Control Center from within apps

You may not be able to disable Control Center on the Lock screen, but you can turn off access within apps.

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap Control Center. Turn the Access Within Apps switch off.

