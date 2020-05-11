The Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control and room sensor is down to $199.99 at Best Buy. The same thermostat is $250 at other retailers like Home Depot and B&H. This price matches one we see occasionally, but the last time it dropped this low was a few weeks ago.
This is one of Android Central's favorite smart thermostats, and we even consider it the best one overall if you're using the Amazon Alexa smart home ecosystem. It's certainly worth the purchase at $50 off.
Save $50
Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control and room sensor
Use the smart sensor to monitor important rooms in your home. Get dual-band Wi-Fi, far-field voice recognition, a touch display, and smart home integration. Works with Amazon Alexa for voice control. Use app on Android or iOS for scheduling.
$199.99
$250.00 $50 off
We love the Ecobee 4 and have written about it many times. Despite the name not continuing the numbers, this version on sale today could be considered the Ecobee 5. The SmartThermostat features a whole new design with a glass finish, a vivid touch display, a quad-core processor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and far-field voice recognition that can pick up your commands from across the room.
The smart sensor that comes with it can be used to monitor the temperature in a specific room, giving you more accurate control where you need it most. It will even automatically adjust your thermostat based on occupancy and temperature to keep things at a comfortable level.
The Ecobee will actually help you reduce waste and save up to 23% on your heating and cooling costs. It's also super easy to install. You can do it yourself in just 45 minutes. Ecobee includes video walkthroughs and a step-by-step guide on the free app.
Not only does the SmartThermostat work with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung's SmartThings, it also has Amazon Alexa built right in. You don't even need to connect it to an Amazon device to talk to Alexa. Control your entire smart home straight from your thermostat.
Need more individual monitoring? Grab a 2-pack of Ecobee Smart Sensors on sale for just $69.99 at Best Buy, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Popular mail app Newton is back from the dead – again – and owned by users
Newton is a mail app that's been much loved ever since the CloudMagic days. It's died twice, but now it's back. And it's owned by people who have used it for years.
A new Apple Music radio show will see Billie Eilish and her dad co-DJ
Apple Music has a new radio show coming today with Billie Eilish and her dad presenting "Me & Dad Radio".
All German Apple Stores will reopen on May 11
Apple will reopen all of its German Apple Stores on Monday, May 11 after the country's lockdown was eased.
Protect your AirPods charging case with a case!
Your AirPods case is the perfect protection for your AirPods, but who protects the protectors?