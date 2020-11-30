Don't miss this Cyber Monday deal on dozens of prestige kitchen brands up to 40% like Le Crueset, Henkels, Wüsthof, KitchenAid, Panasonic, Brita, All-Clad, Zojirushi, Takeya, Hamilton Beach, Lenox, Kate Spade, and many more. If you've been thinking about upgrading your kitchen, now's the time. It's also a great opportunity to pick up a gift that's sure to impress and delight.
HENCKELS 20-Piece Statement Knife Block Set
This set of single-piece, precision-stamped knives are constructed from high-quality stainless steel. The set includes 3 and 4-inch paring knives, a 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch Santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carver knife, a 9-inch sharpening steel, kitchen shears, steak knives, and the knife block that displays them all.
Zojirushi 16-ounce Stainless Steel Mug
The Zojirushi Stainless Steel Mug is one of our picks for the best thermoses you can buy. If you visit any coffee forum and ask for recommendations for the best travel mugs, Zojirushi is bound to come up. The 18/8 stainless steel vacuum-insulated mug keeps beverages hot or cold for hours.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
The durable and colorful exterior enamel of this 1.5-quart dutch oven resists chipping and cracking. The interior enamel is engineered to resist staining and dulling over time. Oversized handles and built-in lid stabilizers make handling easier and more secure.
Takeya Patented Deluxe Two-Quart Cold Brew Coffee Maker
I bought four of these BPA-Free pitchers myself, two of the two-quart size and two of the one-quart size. This pitcher makes amazing cold brew coffee, and it's so easy — virtually goof-proof. I use mine for other beverages as well. I've made both cold-brewed and hot brewed iced tea, and have made fruit-infused water. The pitcher seals tightly to avoid spills, and it fits neatly into the refrigerator door.
