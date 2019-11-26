Time to impress in the kitchen. Become your home's top chef with the Breville Joule sous vide precision cooker on sale for $144.95 on Amazon. It normally sells for around $180, and we haven't seen it go on sale since Prime Day back in July. There's a good reason for that, though. This circulator used to be called the ChefSteps Joule, but Breville took over in late July. Either way, it's one of the best you can buy.

The Joule has set itself apart from other sous vide cookers by being much smaller while still maintaining (or exceeding) the power of larger devices. It is only 11 inches tall and weighs about 1.1 pounds so it's small enough and light enough to slide into a drawer when you're done. It still has 1100 watts of power, which means you can get your water bath super heated in no time at all.

It also has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth built into it. You can pair the cooker with your smartphone and use the Joule app. You'll be able to use the app to find recipes and tips on how to use the cooker. It also has a Visual Doneness feature, which you can use to compare to whatever you're cooking to make sure it's exactly how you want it to be. With the Wi-Fi connection, you can literally cook from anywhere in the house and keep an eye on your food while doing other things.

Users give it 4.4 stars out of 5 based on 825 reviews.

There are so many things you can do with a sous vide cooker, and there are a few other things you might need if you don't have them already. Check out the iMore roundup featuring all the best accessories you might want to use with your new Joule precision cooker.

