Speaking in Dublin on Tuesday, Mr Cook described the situation as "inhumane" and said Apple would be working with people in the US government to try to be a "constructive voice" on the issue.

"It's heartbreaking to see the images and hear the sounds of the kids. Kids are the most vulnerable people in any society. I think that what's happening is inhumane, it needs to stop," Mr Cook told The Irish Times. We've always felt everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. In this case, that's not happening."