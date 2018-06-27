Agree with Cook or not, he consistently believes that, in order to change the world beyond providing new and more accessible personal technology, Apple needs to stay engaged and be a part of conversations that not only affect the company's business but the people who make up the company.
Tim Cook spoke at the 2018 Fortune CEO initiative in San Francisco. He discussed the company's core beliefs and ideals.
Here, Adam Lashinsky asks Cook about what he chooses to speak out about and when, why Apple doesn't contribute to political campaigns, the new midterm election section in Apple News, and the role of the modern CEO.
Well worth the watch.