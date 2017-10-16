HQ Trivia is a live game show that you can play via your iPhone for real prizes, and if user response is any indication, it's addictive as heck.

Vine Co-Founder Rus Yusupov recently released his newest project since interactive video streaming app Hype, and you better go ahead and set aside a chunk of your daily routine now, because apparently it's a rush people can't stop coming back for.

Totally hooked on @hqtrivia. Lunch time is now trivia time. — Chris Welch (@chrisw) October 14, 2017 Planning my days around having WiFi for @hqtrivia — Leah Schmidt (@leahstheword) October 16, 2017

In HQ Trivia, the object is simple: choose the correct answer to each of host Scott Rogowsky's questions from a multiple-choice answer list, and do it as fast as you can. Though I haven't been able to test it yet, it seems that if you get an answer wrong, you're out of that day's game, but if you answer correctly, you can keep competing. There's a chat open at the bottom of the screen while you play as well, presumably so you can send encouragement to your fellow trivia-lovers. (Trash talk? Never heard of her.) The best part: you're playing for real cash prizes, and if you win anything, you can choose to send it straight to your PayPal. Free money for knowing a hodgepodge of useless information? I'm in.

HQ Trivia goes live twice every weekday at 3pm and 9pm EDT, and once a day during weekends at 9pm EDT. If you want to join the fun, you can get the app here — it's free to download, and free to play.

HQ Trivia - Free - Download now

Bring it on.

