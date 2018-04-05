Amazon currently has the popular ecobee3 lite smart thermostat on sale for just $144, which is a savings of $25 from its regular price. This thermostat can be easily controlled right from your iOS or Android device using the free app, as well as via Siri and Amazon's Alexa. You can use the ecobee3 lite with a pair of room sensors to help ensure that your whole home is kept at a consistent temperature.

We named this one of the best smart thermostats for 2018 and Android Central lists it as the best budget option. Smart thermostats can help save "an average of 23% annually on your heating and cooling bill", which means that over time the investment will pay for itself.

