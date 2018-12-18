Are the petty little squabbles between Google and Amazon finally over? Maybe, but I wouldn't bet on it. But in any case, you can now buy a Chromecast or the Chromecast Ultra from Amazon. That in and of itself is a good thing.
But what is a Chromecast, and why might you want one? Phil and Jerry break it down.
What it is and where to get it
- Music: Robot Park by Poddington Bear
- Subscribe on Anchor.fm
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Subscribe on Breaker
- Subscribe on Castbox
- Subscribe on Google Podcasts
- Subscribe on Overcast
- Subscribe on Pocket Casts
- Subscribe on PodBean
- Subscribe on RadioPublic
- Subscribe via RSS
- Subscribe on Spotify
- Subscribe on Stitcher
- Subscribe on TuneIn
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.