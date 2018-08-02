It's that time again, folks. Time to break out the jerseys and prepare the seven-layer dip and go through all the weekly superstitions — the NFL season is nearly upon us. And since this time last year there's a decent chance that you might have decided to cut the cord and move from the more-expensive cable and satellite TV to an all-streaming solution.

So how do you watch football without if you're a TV streamer?

Turns out the answer isn't all that hard. And while it's not quite Sunday Ticket (seriously, we'd pay for more options on that!), there are plenty of ways for you to catch the games, whether it's your regional matchups or Monday night contests.

You just have to know where to look.

Read at CordCutters.com: The streaming guide for NFL games