Cortana for iOS has been updated today with native support for iPad. The voice assistant now features an "exclusive" design for Apple's line of tablets, allowing it to properly fit the larger screen while still offering the same features and a similar card-based design as the experience already available for iPhones (via MacRumors ). According to the release notes, Microsoft says Cortana also now opens 20 percent faster, but it appears this is a carryover from another recent update .

Without the ability to hook into the operating system, Cortana is somewhat limited compared to other platforms like Android and Microsoft's own Windows 10. However, for those who prefer sticking with Cortana across ecosystems, the app offers up a way to quickly do things like set reminders, track packages, or generally just query the digital assistant on the mysteries of the universe.

In any case, you can check out Cortana's new, native look on iPad by grabbing the latest update from the App Store now.

See at the App Store