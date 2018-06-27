The Netgear Orbi home mesh networking system 3-pack is down to $249.98 on Amazon. This same kit sells for around $294 usually, and this price is a match for the lowest we've seen.
If you're in the market for a cable modem to go along with this system, you can still save a few bucks with this bundle we shared a week or so ago. It features the same Orbi system and a CM700 cable modem for $314 total, which is still about $30 in savings even with this new deal price on the Orbi.
The Orbi mesh networking system covers up to 6,000 square feet in high-performance Wi-Fi. It can produce speeds up to 2.2Gbps, and these satellites are designed to be compact so they can be placed conveniently throughout your home. All the satellites share a single name so you won't have any network interruption when you go from room to room. Use the free Orbi app to set it all up in minutes.