While Consumer Reports was researching this story, Google announced that its own peer-to-peer payment app, Google Pay Send, would be merged into its comprehensive wallet service, Google Pay. The service's P2P function seems similar to others we tested: Users can opt to use a PIN or fingerprint for each payment.

Though Google Pay leverages your contact list to protect you from misdirecting a payment, you can still mess up easily by sending money to arbitrary—or wrong—phone numbers. Google Pay's error-resolution policy is easily accessible. Google reserves broad rights to collect and use your data for its own purposes, though its policies state that it typically doesn't share your information with third parties, CR found.