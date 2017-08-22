CrashPlan to discontinue its consumer backup service to focus on enterprise

Code42 Software, the developers behind backup service CrashPlan, have announced that they are discontinuing their consumer backup service, electing instead to focus entirely on enterprise and small business products. The company is, as of now, no longer accepting new signups for home versions of CrashPlan, and are not accepting any renewals of subscriptions of the service.

CEO Joe Payne explained the decision in a video to customers:

Current CrashPlan for Home subscribers will see their current subscriptions extended for 60 days past the renewal date at no extra charge. CrashPlan will completely discontinue consumer service on October 23, 2018, so people looking to continue using an online backup service will need to find a replacement by that time. If you're still in the market for an online backup solution, there are a number of options still available.