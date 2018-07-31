If you're trying to make your business, blog, website, or personal social media accounts stand out form the crowd, you have to have a good video skills. Plenty of business have entire teams dedicated to producing video specifically for Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and other social media platforms. So how can you possibly do it buy yourself?

Have everything you need to make professional video at your fingertips!

You need the right tools to make professional videos for social media, but that doesn't mean the fanciest camera, or a state of the art editing program — you need a program to do most of the heavy lifting for you! That's where Wave.Video comes to save the day!

Create sharp, professional videos in minutes with Wave.Video. A streamlined content solution, Wave.Video makes it easy to produce your own marketing and social videos, even if you're not too savvy with a camera. You'll have access to more than 200 million stock videos to flesh out your content, and you can easily add text, combine clips, and enhance your projects with 300,000 royalty-free audio clips.

It's that easy! Right now, iMore Digital Offers has an amazing deal. You can get a one-year subscription for Wave.Video for only $49! But wait, it get better!

This week only you can get an additional 15% off by using the discount code DIGITTALWEEK15, that gives you Wave.Video for a whole year, for only $41.50! Make all your social media video work for you and don't miss out on this great deal!