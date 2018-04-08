It's no secret that video animations are great at attracting online viewers. Who doesn't love a fun and colorful animated distraction? Don't you wish you could quickly create your own fun animations, or add a splash of magic to your social media?

iMore Digital Offers has a great deal for any budding animators out there. Check out this great deal on the Animatron Studio Pro Plan . For just $49.99, you can get a lifetime subscription to this simple and effective animation platform.

Animatron has designed a powerful tool for creating fun and colorful animated videos that are perfect for storyboarding a bigger film idea, adding a touch of fun to your next presentation, or marketing your small business on social media. You're able to import and edit your own graphics, photos, and audio to create memorable content, and there are over 500,000 royalty-free assets available for you to use.

Everything you create can be exported to HTML5, SVG, GIF, or to a video format for universal playback. You get 10GB of storage for your movies and 100GB/month of hosting bandwidth.