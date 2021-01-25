Source: StackCommerce
Diagrams are really useful for visualizing information, but they can be tricky to create. MyDraw makes the process quicker and simpler, with loads of tools in a user-friendly interface. Right now, it's 50% off at $33.99.
While you can use Illustrator to make mind maps and floor plans, Adobe's app is really not made for the job. In contrast, MyDraw offers a range of specialized diagramming tools.
Available on Windows and Mac, the software offers a selection of templates for flowcharts, flyers, certificates, scorecards, and many other diagram types.
If you prefer to create your graphics from scratch, you can easily add lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and many other shapes. MyDraw also offers control point editing, automatic layouts, and rich text editing.
Being a vector editor, MyDraw allows you to export your work at print resolution in a number of formats. This means you can quite easily produce business cards and brochures using MyDraw. In fact, the software even supports barcodes.
Order today for just $33.99 to get MyDraw on a lifetime license, worth $69.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Review: EarFun Free Pro noise-canceling wireless earbuds are well-priced
Looking for truly wireless noise-canceling headphones that won't break the bank? Check out EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds.
Tim Cook called to EU hearing on power of big tech, February 1
Tim Cook has been invited to an EU hearing on the power of U.S. tech giants on February 1, alongside Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai, and Mark Zuckerberg.
Google Drive File Stream will get M1 support in April
Google Drive File Stream will reportedly get support for Apple's M1 chip and Apple silicon in April.
Look ma, no wires! These are the best wireless chargers for AirPods Pro.
Want a super convenient and easy way to charge up your AirPods Pro? You'll want a wireless charger — here are our top picks.