Source: StackCommerce

Diagrams are really useful for visualizing information, but they can be tricky to create. MyDraw makes the process quicker and simpler, with loads of tools in a user-friendly interface. Right now, it's 50% off at $33.99.

While you can use Illustrator to make mind maps and floor plans, Adobe's app is really not made for the job. In contrast, MyDraw offers a range of specialized diagramming tools.

Available on Windows and Mac, the software offers a selection of templates for flowcharts, flyers, certificates, scorecards, and many other diagram types.

If you prefer to create your graphics from scratch, you can easily add lines, curves, rectangles, ellipses, polygons, and many other shapes. MyDraw also offers control point editing, automatic layouts, and rich text editing.

Being a vector editor, MyDraw allows you to export your work at print resolution in a number of formats. This means you can quite easily produce business cards and brochures using MyDraw. In fact, the software even supports barcodes.

Order today for just $33.99 to get MyDraw on a lifetime license, worth $69.

Prices subject to change