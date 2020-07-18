The creator of Apple's new Underdogs WFH film says it was the hardest shoot he's ever done.

Apple released a new 'The Underdogs' film earlier this week, which has already clocked nearly 13.5 million views on YouTube. Molloy spoke to Muse about the challenges behind shooting the video whilst themselves under all sorts of lockdown and work-from-home restrictions:

On Thursday, Muse had a video chat with Molloy, who was at home in Los Angeles, to hear about how the production went. Needless to say, he knew there would be an incredible number of moving parts—though even Molloy underestimated just how difficult it would be to piece together.

First, Molloy had to FaceTime all the actors to find out where they were living, and how they'd been coping with life under lockdown. Only once he'd spoken to them could they even begin to write a story. Turns out, directing via Zoom is actually rather difficult:

Yeah, it was a nightmare. Well, it wasn't a nightmare. It just makes your job so much harder. The biggest problem was, this is a story of a group of work colleagues, a group of friends, but I can never put them in the same room. How do I tell a story without ever having two actors in the same room together? One of the big things I was very adamant about at the start was I wanted all the FaceTimes and everything to be live, so the actors could feed off each other and react to each other and improvise when necessary. It was crazy because I was directing four scenes, four setups, at once.

The 7-minute film took five days to shoot, even something simple like rolling the camera took five minutes because everyone had to roll remotely for their screens, sound and more.

Molloy says he "totally underestimated how hard it was going to be", and that it was "the hardest shoot I've ever done." You can read the full interview here