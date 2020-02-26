We've got some sad news to share today. Konami has confirmed via Twitter that Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died at age 61. The sequence he created, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start, is known as the Konami Code.

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the "Konami Code".



Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san's family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vQijEQ8lU2 — Konami (@Konami) February 26, 2020

The Konami Code is easily the most well-known video game cheat code of all time. The first game it appeared in was Gradius, a sidescrolling title that released in 1985. Since then, it's found uses in countless Konami titles, such as the Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid series, as well as games not developed or published by Konami.

