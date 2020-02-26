What you need to know
- Kazuhisa Hashimoto created the Konami Code cheat — Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start.
- The cheat has been used in countless games, both from Konami and other publishers.
- Konami shared today on Twitter that Kazuhisa Hashimoto has died.
We've got some sad news to share today. Konami has confirmed via Twitter that Kazuhisa Hashimoto, the creator of the Konami Code, has died at age 61. The sequence he created, Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start, is known as the Konami Code.
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Kazuhisa Hashimoto, a deeply talented producer who first introduced the world to the "Konami Code".— Konami (@Konami) February 26, 2020
Our thoughts are with Hashimoto-san's family and friends at this time. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/vQijEQ8lU2
The Konami Code is easily the most well-known video game cheat code of all time. The first game it appeared in was Gradius, a sidescrolling title that released in 1985. Since then, it's found uses in countless Konami titles, such as the Castlevania and Metal Gear Solid series, as well as games not developed or published by Konami.
We are saddened to learn of Hashimoto's passing. Our thoughts are with his friends and family during this time.
