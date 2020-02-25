Crema, the studio behind the Pokémon-inspired MMO, released a short-term roadmap on its blog Tuesday, which details some of the fixes and features that'll be added to the game over the next year. This includes two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a spectator mode, a matchmaking system, and an explanation as to how it'll be handling game balance.

Temtem is still in early access, and will be for the forseeable future, but that just means players have a lot of changes to look forward to.

Here's a breakdown of the short-term roadmap:

Spring 2020:

Ranked Matchmaking V1

Spectator Mode V1

In-Game Chat

Chat Bubbles

Club Management

Summer 2020

New Island Called Kisiwa

25 New Temtems

Housing for Players

Climbing Gear

Emotes V2

Fall 2020

New Island Called Cipanku

25 New Temtems

1st Ever Mythical Temtem

In-Game Tournaments

Quest Diary

Achievements

Some of the highlights include ranked matchmaking and the spectator mode, coming this spring. The blog post notes that "Matchmaking V1" will rank players based on their Tamer Matchmaking Rating (TMR), which is defined with placement matches. It also says that developers will introduce auto-scaling into ranked mode, where all Temtems will have their SVs (Single Value) upped to 50 and their level to the current level cap.

"Players will still need to capture and organize their teams... but, players won't need to grind for perfect SVs or spend a fortune breeding to reach that point," the post says.

Spectator mode is one of the most requested features from players, according to the post, so Crema will be rolling out a basic version in the coming months.

Other features worth noting is the addition of 51 new Temtem, including the game's first mythical iteration, two new islands, and an improved in-game chat.

It's worth noting that this is all subject to change, since the game is still in early access and new issues can pop up. Crema also said that it'll be releasing what it's calling a "mid-term" roadmap on Wednesday, which we'll be sure to update you on.

Temtem is still in early access, but has been a huge success so far, just surpassing 500,000 copies sold and sitting comfortably at the top of Steam's best-seller list since release. It's currently just on Steam right now, but it's set to launch on Nintendo Switch at an unknown date.