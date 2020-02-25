What you need to know
- Crema released a new roadmap for Temtem, which details several new features coming to the game.
- The developers announced two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a matchmaking system, and a spectator mode.
- You can purchase Temtem for $35 on Green Man Gaming for PC.
Temtem is still in early access, and will be for the forseeable future, but that just means players have a lot of changes to look forward to.
Crema, the studio behind the Pokémon-inspired MMO, released a short-term roadmap on its blog Tuesday, which details some of the fixes and features that'll be added to the game over the next year. This includes two new islands, around 50 new Temtem, a spectator mode, a matchmaking system, and an explanation as to how it'll be handling game balance.
Here's a breakdown of the short-term roadmap:
Spring 2020:
- Ranked Matchmaking V1
- Spectator Mode V1
- In-Game Chat
- Chat Bubbles
- Club Management
Summer 2020
- New Island Called Kisiwa
- 25 New Temtems
- Housing for Players
- Climbing Gear
- Emotes V2
Fall 2020
- New Island Called Cipanku
- 25 New Temtems
- 1st Ever Mythical Temtem
- In-Game Tournaments
- Quest Diary
- Achievements
Some of the highlights include ranked matchmaking and the spectator mode, coming this spring. The blog post notes that "Matchmaking V1" will rank players based on their Tamer Matchmaking Rating (TMR), which is defined with placement matches. It also says that developers will introduce auto-scaling into ranked mode, where all Temtems will have their SVs (Single Value) upped to 50 and their level to the current level cap.
"Players will still need to capture and organize their teams... but, players won't need to grind for perfect SVs or spend a fortune breeding to reach that point," the post says.
Related: Temtem preview: A Pokemon-like PC MMO with a bumpy road ahead
Spectator mode is one of the most requested features from players, according to the post, so Crema will be rolling out a basic version in the coming months.
Other features worth noting is the addition of 51 new Temtem, including the game's first mythical iteration, two new islands, and an improved in-game chat.
It's worth noting that this is all subject to change, since the game is still in early access and new issues can pop up. Crema also said that it'll be releasing what it's calling a "mid-term" roadmap on Wednesday, which we'll be sure to update you on.
Temtem is still in early access, but has been a huge success so far, just surpassing 500,000 copies sold and sitting comfortably at the top of Steam's best-seller list since release. It's currently just on Steam right now, but it's set to launch on Nintendo Switch at an unknown date.
Gotta catch tem all!
Temtem
Become the greatest Temtem tamer
Travel around a sunny Archipelago as you capture Temtem and challenge the eight Dojo masters. If you like Pokémon, this game will feel very familiar to you.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is warning shareholders of coronavirus risks
Tomorrow is Apple's annual shareholder meeting and the company has started to inform attendees about the potential risks from coronavirus.
This circular Apple Watch concept is sure to divide opinion
A concept showing off a circular Apple Watch has surfaced on the internet, and boy is it striking.
Mac Pro, reviewed by a mechanical and aerospace engineer
Not everyone needs a computer as powerful as Mac Pro. Few are willing to spend the money needed to get one, too. But someone who might make proper use of one seems pretty enamored with it.
Are these games in your 3DS collection? Here are some of the best.
The Nintendo 3DS is a handheld console that has been around for quite a while. Take a look at the best games available on this system!