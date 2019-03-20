Cuphead is coming to another popular platform very soon! Today, Studio MDHR announced that its game will land on Nintendo Switch on April 18. Cuphead will also receive a major content update on the same day which adds a host of features to the game. You can preorder it soon for $20.

A classic run-and-gun game with stylized illustrations and boss battles that will make you throw your controller at your screen. It's been called the hardest game ever played by many.

The update adds long-requested features like Mugman as a playable character during the single-player campaign, new animated cutscenes, new fight introductions, additional languages, and bug fixes. Studio MDHR's co-director Chad Moldenhauer commented on the game's Nintendo Switch debut by saying:

It's no secret that Cuphead is a direct descendent of retro action games like Contra on the Nintendo Entertainment System, so it's surreal to finally have one of our own games on a Nintendo system. We're beyond thrilled to be able to bring Cuphead to a brand new audience on Nintendo Switch. Playing the game on a console with such a big focus on local co-op really reminds Jared and I of days gaming together as kids.

According to Microsoft, the team is working with Studio MDHR to implement Xbox Live into the Nintendo Switch version. The company said the following on Xbox Wire :

We are partnering with StudioMDHR to investigate bringing Xbox Live features beyond Xbox and PC to Nintendo Switch. Yes, this means that fans will now have the opportunity to experience StudioMDHR's award-winning debut game on Nintendo Switch with Xbox Live! We'll be working with StudioMDHR to implement Xbox Live features into Cuphead on the Nintendo Switch in the coming months. Given the early stage of our work with StudioMDHR, the Xbox Live features will appear in a post-launch update to Cuphead on Nintendo Switch. We'd like to thank Studio MDHR and Nintendo for their help in this investigation!

It seems like online multiplayer may be powered by Xbox Live on Nintendo Switch when it comes to Cuphead. It will probably even feature Xbox Achievements.

Cuphead has sold over three million units across Xbox One and PC. It also garnered a lot of awards for its animation style. The Nintendo Switch release should push that figure even further.

