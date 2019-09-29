Cuphead continues to sell well, as the developers at Studio MDHR announced on Twitter today that Cuphead has sold 5 million copies since its release exactly two years ago. You can see the announcement and some nifty artwork below:

Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!! Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold! pic.twitter.com/oe7uTzY62Y

It looks like Cuphead fans will have more to look forward to, as the announcement on Twitter says there are five days of fun and giveaways planned. In celebration of the five-time Platinum achievement, Cuphead is discounted by 20% across all platforms. So if you haven't grabbed Cuphead yet, this is a good time to do so.

At E3 2018, an expansion for Cuphead was announced, called The Delicious Last Course (or, The DLC). First planned for 2019, this expansion is now expected to release sometime in 2020. This expansion adds Ms. Chalice as a playable character, alongside a new Isle and new spectacular bosses to fight. Cuphead is currently available on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.