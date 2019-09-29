What you need to know
- Cuphead first released on Xbox One and PC on September 29, 2017.
- Since then, it's sold very well and was ported to the Nintendo Switch.
- Today, Studio MDHR announced that Cuphead has sold 5 million copies. In celebration, Cuphead is now 20% off on all platforms for a week.
- You can get Cuphead for $20 on Amazon.
Cuphead continues to sell well, as the developers at Studio MDHR announced on Twitter today that Cuphead has sold 5 million copies since its release exactly two years ago. You can see the announcement and some nifty artwork below:
Cuphead turns two today, and we're so humbled to announce: it has officially gone five-times platinum!!— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) September 29, 2019
Starting now, the game is 20% off on all platforms for a full week. And stay tuned, because we have 5 days of fun and giveaways planned to celebrate 5 million copies sold! pic.twitter.com/oe7uTzY62Y
It looks like Cuphead fans will have more to look forward to, as the announcement on Twitter says there are five days of fun and giveaways planned. In celebration of the five-time Platinum achievement, Cuphead is discounted by 20% across all platforms. So if you haven't grabbed Cuphead yet, this is a good time to do so.
At E3 2018, an expansion for Cuphead was announced, called The Delicious Last Course (or, The DLC). First planned for 2019, this expansion is now expected to release sometime in 2020. This expansion adds Ms. Chalice as a playable character, alongside a new Isle and new spectacular bosses to fight. Cuphead is currently available on Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
Don't deal with the devil
Cuphead
They like to roll the dice
Cuphead is a run and run sidescrolling game focused on unique boss battles in the style of older cartoons, with incredible graphics and sounds that reflect the 1930s.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.