It's not every day that Apple AirPods fall to a record low price, but Cyber Monday is not just any day.

Right now, you can score the wireless charging model at a $60 discount via Amazon which is a match for the lowest they have ever gone there. At just $139.98, they are a total steal and one of the best AirPods deals around right now. In fact, this might be your last chance to score them at this sort of price before the holidays so don't dally.

With the second-generation AirPods, you get the H1 chip inside instead of the W1 of the first-gen model, which still offers the same easy pairing but also enables features like the ability to have your SMS messages read to you while the headphones are in use. They have support for Siri, so you can use "Hey Siri" to request changes to songs, volumes or make calls and get directions. They can also be double-tapped to skip a song.

You'll get about 5 hours of listening time, or 3 hours of talk time on a single charge, but they come inside of the AirPods charging case, which will net you multiple charges for more than 24 hours of listening time. This deal is on the version that includes the wireless charging case, so you can just plop these down on your Qi charger of choice. Alternatively, you can still power them up with the included Lightning cable.

AirPods are some of the most popular headphones out there, particularly with kids, so even if these aren't for you they may well make a fantastic holiday gift for the iOS user in your family. That being said, these can be used with any device that offers a Bluetooth connection, like Android phones, Windows PCs, and more.

It won't be long before these become back-ordered or go back up in price, so get your order in as soon as possible if you want a set.