This Cyber Monday only, you can purchase an Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD Storage) in silver for just $625 through Walmart or $650 through Amazon. It's normally priced at $999, so you're seeing a nearly 40% discount on the non-Retina model. This deal is the best you will find this holiday season on this older laptop model.

Introduced in 2017, this new MacBook Pro is as much as $375 off. A price so low you could get one for yourself and one as a gift.

Featuring a 1.8GHz dual-core 5th-generation Intel Core i5 with Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz processor, this 13-inch MacBook Air (2017) includes 8GB of memory, an Intel HD Graphics 6000 card, with 128GB in Fast SSD Storage. Other highlights include ports for USB 3 (2), Thunderbolt 2, and SDXC, a 13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit glossy widescreen display with1440-by-900 resolution with support for millions of colors, 16:10 aspect ratio. This MacBook Air weights just under 3 pounds.

Original launched in 2008, the MacBook Air was updated in 2018. The current model was launched last year (and replaced the one highlighted here). It's the first MacBook Air model with a Retina display.