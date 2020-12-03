If you didn't use Cyber Monday sales to get yourself a set of true wireless earbuds, you've got one last chance to score one of the best options available thanks to a one-day sale on the Jabra Elite 75t.

In fact, today's deal at Amazon that takes $60 off is $20 better than the deal we saw over the weekend and a new all-time low for the popular 'buds. You've only got today to snag a set at $119.99, though, as the Amazon offer is a match for a deal of the day sale at Best Buy so it won't last for long.

New low Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds The Jabra Elite 75t combine great sound, high-quality build, small size, and comfort into one rather affordable package. This price is even $20 lower than we save them go on Cyber Monday with today's prices marking a new all-time low. $119.99 $179.99 $60 off See at Amazon

The Elite Active 75t earbuds are powerful, feature-rich earbuds. They have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which improves power efficiency and keeps your audio from getting interrupted. The earbuds are also extremely durable with an IP57 rating that makes them resistant to dust and water, including sweat. That's why they're called "Active," after all. Take these earbuds to the gym and you'll be able to use them through any workout.

You won't have to worry about the battery life either. The earbuds last for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and they come with a charging case that can give you up to 28 hours total before you ever have to plug in. The earbuds will also fit securely in your ears so you don't have to worry about them falling out while you're running or walking or doing other workouts.

Use the earbud controls to play or pause your music, answer and end phone calls, switch tracks, and more. The earbuds use a stereo design with 6mm drivers that provide powerful sound. The stereo design means you can use either the right earbud by itself or both earbuds, but the left one depends on the right one so it can't be used individually.