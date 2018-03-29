Popular photo editing app Darkroom's version 3.5 officially launched today, allowing users with compatible iPhones to access Depth editing features and Depth Aware filters.

Now when you import a Depth photo from your iPhone 7 or above, Darkroom will actually load the depth map and let you adjust it with Foreground and Background sliders, so you can decide how much blur your photo has. If you want, even select what parts of the photo you'd like to blur, bringing attention to what you what the focal point of your snapshot to be.

If you'd like to kick your photo up a few more notches, Darkroom is now also offering Depth Aware portrait filters, which the devs are calling an "industry first." Now, when you apply a filter from the premium Portrait Filter pack to an image taken in Portrait mode, Darkroom will automatically apply edits that "take advantage of the depth data to make your photos pop even more." What's more, all depth filters (and, for that matter, all of Darkroom's filters as a whole) are made using the app's native tools, so if there's an aspect of the filter you don't dig, you can change it as you please.

In addition to Depth capabilities, version 3.5 brings Extended-Range RAW editing to Darkroom so you can uncover fine details in your photos that may have been lost to dark shadows or super bright highlights. The developers also altered the brightness and contrast tools from the ground up to work in tandem with Extended-Range RAW editing, allowing you to have full control over exposure correction.

Finally, on top of all of that, Darkroom has been improved in lots of little ways to make your photo experience even more fluid. A button has also been added for Halide integration, which will allow you to take your photos in Halide and then immediately edit them to unlock their full potential in Darkroom.

