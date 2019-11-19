What you need to know
- Darksiders Genesis is an upcoming spinoff game in the Darksiders franchise.
- A new trailer for the game has been released, focusing on the abilities of War and Strife.
- Darksiders Genesis is coming to PC and Stadia on December 5, while the console version is set to release on February 14.
- You can preorder Darksiders Genesis for $40 at Amazon.
Darksiders Genesis is changing up the formula of the series, swapping the third-person perspective for a top-down, isometric view. This prequel sees Strife and his fellow apocalyptic brother War on a quest, set before the events of the original Darksiders. In a new trailer, you can check out some of the different abilities the brothers have at their disposal and how upgrades will work.
The two Horsemen have different abilities that can be further improved through Creature Cores. These cores are bought with souls from Vulgrim's store and add powerful new properties like leaving lava in your wake, allowing you to develop and focus your chosen character how you want.
Darksiders Genesis is being developed by Airship Syndicate, which includes veterans from the team at Vigil Games, which made the first two Darksiders titles. If you're looking to play Darksiders 3 on PC or Stadia, you can look forward to it on December 5. Console owners will have to wait a bit longer as it is set to release for those platforms on February 14, 2020.
War and Strife
Darksiders Genesis
Apocalyptic action
Darksiders Genesis takes the world of Darksiders and transitions it to a top-down presentation style, with a new story set (shockingly, right?) before the events of the original game. Play as War and Strife in singleplayer or co-op.
