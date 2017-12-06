If you've ever used ai.type — an iPhone and Android add-on keyboard that supposedly learns your writing style — we've got some not-so-great news for you. According to the Kromtech Security Center (which you may recognize as the developer of the widely disliked MacKeeper suite of programs), the MongoDB database that's used to collect data for use of the keyboard was "misconfigured," and was publicly displaying the data and details of 31,293,959 users online. Researchers claim that this data included things like phone numbers, full names, emails, social media profiles, IP addresses, and exact location coordinates.

What's more, this data breach wasn't only limited to direct users of the keyboard — Kromtech reported that over 6.4 million of the records contained data from ai.type users' contacts lists, including all of their names and phone numbers. Overall, more than 373 million records taken from users' phones were exposed.

Kromtech's Head of Communications Bob Diachenk commented on the seriousness of the situation in a statement: